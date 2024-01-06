Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

