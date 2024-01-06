Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

SBUX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

