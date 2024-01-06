Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 8,937,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

