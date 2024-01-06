Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 267,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,321,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $330,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

TSLA traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $237.49. 92,240,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.91. The company has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.