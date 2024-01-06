Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,083 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 3,984,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,084. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

