Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 6,618,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

