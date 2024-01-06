BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

