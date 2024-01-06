Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $248.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.