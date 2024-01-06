Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,174 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $656.01. 2,200,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $462.22 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

