Invesco LLC Buys 250 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Invesco LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,635,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,448,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $368,638,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.99. 3,405,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.