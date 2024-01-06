Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,864,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705,768. The company has a market capitalization of $272.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

