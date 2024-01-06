Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,420. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

