Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. 6,618,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

