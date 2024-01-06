Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.11 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average of $259.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $305.09.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.