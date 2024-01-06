Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Oracle worth $331,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $102.73. 6,125,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,198,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

