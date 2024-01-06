Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.12. 535,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,252. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

