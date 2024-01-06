Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 12,646,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

