Invesco LLC Buys 333 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Invesco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.71. 7,222,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.