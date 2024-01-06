KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. 32,550,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

