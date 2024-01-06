GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,403,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.