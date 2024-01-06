Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 4,460 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. 7,720,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

