Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $175.08 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,022 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $175,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 330,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,471. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.