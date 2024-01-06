Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.21. 1,758,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

