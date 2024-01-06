Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.53. 2,677,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.