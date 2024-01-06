Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,123 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,825. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

