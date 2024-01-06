Solstein Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

