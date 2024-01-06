Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,020 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Honeywell International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.53. 2,677,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.