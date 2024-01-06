Invesco LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,646,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

