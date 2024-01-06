Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.85 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

