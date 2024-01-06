BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,042 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average is $221.57. The company has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

