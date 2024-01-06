Capasso Planning Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

