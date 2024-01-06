Invesco LLC Sells 140 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

