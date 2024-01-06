BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. S&P Global comprises about 0.8% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.93. The stock had a trading volume of 921,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day moving average is $395.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

