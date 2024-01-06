Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
