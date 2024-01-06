Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 320 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,034. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98, a PEG ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.86 and a 200-day moving average of $217.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

