Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,319. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.