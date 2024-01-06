Invesco LLC Has $328,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.15. 762,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,319. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

