BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

