GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 25,780 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.86. 2,149,855 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.