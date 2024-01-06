Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

