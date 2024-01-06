Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 895,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,494,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $11,898,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

