Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after acquiring an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.87. 543,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

