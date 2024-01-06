Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.96. 717,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

