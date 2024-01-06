Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.49. 6,087,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

