KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.85 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.57. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.