Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 6,919 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $294.77. 1,710,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

