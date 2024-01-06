KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $544.31. 758,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,184. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.21 and its 200 day moving average is $500.95. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

