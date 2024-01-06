Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

