Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.