Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.